Tulsa Woman Faces 6 Federal Charges In Child Sexual Abuse Case

A Tulsa woman has been charged with six counts of child sexual abuse for sexually abusing her 1-year-old daughter, recording the abuse and then sending the videos to her boyfriend in Florida. According to the federal criminal complaint filed June 20, 2017, Lackey's offenses include sexual exploitation of a child, distribution and/or receipt of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography.

