Tulsa Woman Faces 6 Federal Charges In Child Sexual Abuse Case
A Tulsa woman has been charged with six counts of child sexual abuse for sexually abusing her 1-year-old daughter, recording the abuse and then sending the videos to her boyfriend in Florida. According to the federal criminal complaint filed June 20, 2017, Lackey's offenses include sexual exploitation of a child, distribution and/or receipt of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jade Jones murder June 11,2017
|Tue
|Pakl57
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|Mon
|Listen to Malcolm X
|3
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Mon
|Tiffany is an Idiot
|12
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|Mon
|Jared Lepley is a...
|6
|Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping...
|Jun 18
|Hillary c
|4
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|Jun 17
|Jamie Dundee
|10
|Use TPD for Security at Tulsa Midnight Basketba...
|Jun 17
|Harlem Globetrotter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC