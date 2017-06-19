Tulsa Teens Continue Working Despite Theft Of Equipment
A group of teenage gardeners has to resort back to digging in the dirt with their hands after thieves managed to get away with all of their gardening equipment. The vegetables on the vine haven't quite matured, but they are getting there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|2 hr
|Jared Lepley is a...
|7
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|21 hr
|justasking
|317
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|15
|Jim Ogle
|Thu
|Kentucky Girl
|1
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|Wed
|Bobbie Huckaby
|20
|Jade Jones murder June 11,2017
|Jun 20
|Pakl57
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|Jun 19
|Listen to Malcolm X
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC