Tulsa Teens Continue Working Despite ...

Tulsa Teens Continue Working Despite Theft Of Equipment

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A group of teenage gardeners has to resort back to digging in the dirt with their hands after thieves managed to get away with all of their gardening equipment. The vegetables on the vine haven't quite matured, but they are getting there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jared Lepley a Docto? 2 hr Jared Lepley is a... 7
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 21 hr justasking 317
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich Thu Jamie Dundee 15
Jim Ogle Thu Kentucky Girl 1
Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only Wed Bobbie Huckaby 20
Jade Jones murder June 11,2017 Jun 20 Pakl57 1
FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o... Jun 19 Listen to Malcolm X 3
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,695 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC