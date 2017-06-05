Tulsa Teen Cyclist Beats The Odds - And Other Racers
One of the most impressive performances of Saturday's Tulsa Tough races involved Tulsa's own Hannah Jordan. She came inside a second from placing on the podium at the women's Category 4 race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulsa Police Claim Man Recording Station Violat...
|29 min
|Nasty Boy Alvin Boss
|9
|Tulsa Hard Target Season, Its Open
|14 hr
|Terrible Tulsa
|1
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|19 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Classic Uncle Tom Leland Ashley Spokesman, Got ...
|21 hr
|TakeCourageMan
|1
|Review: Oklahoma Men's Clinic
|21 hr
|jayjayjohn314
|3
|trump doin away with welfare
|23 hr
|Taxpayer
|2
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC