Tulsa Teacher Campaigns For Fellow Teacher Running For State Seat

"My disappointment really isn't personal, it's about the children, and the people who depend on reliable public services and a budget that serves all Oklahomans, so when I watched the legislature fail to come together and get things done, that's where the real heartbreak is," Waldron said. Sometimes he finds people home, but many times he does not and has to just leave a flyer on the door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.