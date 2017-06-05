Tulsa Sheriff's 'Reserve Deputies' mysteriously amass impressive track record of ... GunFAIL CCXXXIX

Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... Look familiar? The TSA Blog used this photo for its two-week compilation covering the period of 3/20-4/2/17, during which time TSA agents across the country discovered that 112 Responsible Gun Owners had somehow "forgotten" these weapons in their carry-on bags.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.