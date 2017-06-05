Tulsa Sheriff's 'Reserve Deputies' my...

Tulsa Sheriff's 'Reserve Deputies' mysteriously amass impressive track record of ... GunFAIL CCXXXIX

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Kos

Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... Look familiar? The TSA Blog used this photo for its two-week compilation covering the period of 3/20-4/2/17, during which time TSA agents across the country discovered that 112 Responsible Gun Owners had somehow "forgotten" these weapons in their carry-on bags.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother Sun Jamie Dundee 3
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Sat Black Terror 316
Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1? Jun 1 Bobbie Huckaby 7
Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only Jun 1 the truth 11
Ok Senator Jim In hofe, the real hoax Jun 1 bullmoose 1
News Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10) May 31 Tina 91
Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv... May 30 test 4
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,109 • Total comments across all topics: 281,554,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC