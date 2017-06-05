Tulsa senior center offers prize for unique photos with Flat Simone

Those who grew up taking pictures with paper cut-outs of Flat Stanley may get a sense of nostalgia with Flat Simone, Tulsa's Saint Simeon's Senior Community's version of the popular book character. Through the end of June, anyone can take pictures with Simone -- or rather, a paper cut-out of Saint Simeon's golden retriever -- in Tulsa or anywhere in the world as part of the community's Flat Simone competition.

