Tulsa Road Road Incident Leads To 1 Arrest, 1 Taken To Hospital

A semi truck driver was taken to a Tulsa hospital with a piece of glass in his eye after another man busted the window of his truck with a golf club during a road rage incident Monday afternoon, Tulsa Police said. TPD officers said the semi and a Tahoe were eastbound on Highway 11 driving towards I-244 when the driver of the Tahoe reacted after he said the semi cut him off as they approached stopped traffic due to congestion.

