Tulsa Responders Take Caution In Midst Of Synthetic Opioid's Rise
It's an elephant tranquilizer, 10 thousand times more powerful than morphine, and first responders say it's not a matter of "if" the drug will make its way onto Tulsa streets, but when. "It's not legal in the United States, so those folks who are using it have no idea what it is they are messing with," said Anthony First, Tulsa Police officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16)
|21 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|21 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|18
|Mike Lester
|Mon
|I WIN YOU ARE A L...
|7
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Sun
|Tiffany is a Moron
|18
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|Jun 23
|Funny
|21
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|Jun 23
|Jared Lepley is a...
|7
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Jun 22
|justasking
|317
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC