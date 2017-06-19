Tulsa Public Schools Projects $561 Million In Preliminary Budget
Tulsa Public Schools is looking ahead tonight as the district identifies all the expenses it will have for next year. With an expense budget just shy of more than $500 million the school board approved expenses that will allow the district to operate and students to return this fall.
