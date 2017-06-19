Tulsa Police Seek Estranged Husband Who Shot, Killed Wife
Jose Gomezbaca, 25, is being sought for shooting the 26-year-old victim in the back seat of a car in the 8000 block of East 2nd Street near Memorial Drive. Officers got the call just after 1:20 a.m. and by the time they had arrived, the victim was already dead and Gomezbaca was gone.
