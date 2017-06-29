Tulsa Police Release Video Of Incident In Which Suspect Was Shot And Killed
Police said Jimmy Bevenue, 47, ran when officers stopped him on suspicion of driving a stolen car near 4th and Garnett on Saturday, June 24, 2017. They said officers shot Bevenue after he pulled a gun while attempting to kick in the front door of a home.
