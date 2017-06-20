Tulsa Police Release Dash, Body Cam Video Of Joshua Barre Fatal Shooting
Tulsa Police released additional video from the officer-involved fatal shooting of Joshua Barre on June 9, 2017. The new video is from dash cameras and one body-worn camera.
