Tulsa Police Kill Man Armed with Knives After Mental Health Call

12 hrs ago

A mental health call turned into a deadly shooting in Oklahoma when three law enforcement officers confronted a knife-wielding man outside a convenience store, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said. Two deputies and one Tulsa police officer opened fire and shot 29-year-old Joshua Barre on Friday morning.

