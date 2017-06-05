Tulsa Police Claim Man Recording Station Violated Stalking Laws
A video of a confrontation between a Tulsa police officer and a man shooting video of the police department is getting a lot of attention on social media. The man claims he has a right to record them but police say he recorded the station at least three times and that it's stalking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|17 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|Black Terror
|316
|Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1?
|Jun 1
|Bobbie Huckaby
|7
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|Jun 1
|the truth
|11
|Ok Senator Jim In hofe, the real hoax
|Jun 1
|bullmoose
|1
|Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10)
|May 31
|Tina
|91
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|May 30
|test
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC