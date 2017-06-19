Tulsa Police Capture Woman Wanted In Homicide
Tulsa Police have captured one of the city's most wanted suspects, Ashley Good. Good, also known as "Sevyn," was wanted in connection to the murder of 31-year-old Jade Jones on June 11, 2017.
