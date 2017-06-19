Tulsa Police Capture Woman Wanted In ...

Tulsa Police Capture Woman Wanted In Homicide

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tulsa Police have captured one of the city's most wanted suspects, Ashley Good. Good, also known as "Sevyn," was wanted in connection to the murder of 31-year-old Jade Jones on June 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only 4 hr bullmoose 19
Jade Jones murder June 11,2017 Tue Pakl57 1
FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o... Jun 19 Listen to Malcolm X 3
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich Jun 19 Tiffany is an Idiot 12
Jared Lepley a Docto? Jun 19 Jared Lepley is a... 6
Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping... Jun 18 Hillary c 4
Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother Jun 17 Jamie Dundee 10
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC