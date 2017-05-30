Tulsa Police Arrest 1, Seek 2 Others In Separate Road Rage Shootings
The victim told police Brian Pruitt hit his car at the Lewiston Apartments then fired once at him, hitting the top of the windshield. Police are also looking a man and a woman in a Silver Toyota SUV they say fired several shots at someone traveling with a small child.
