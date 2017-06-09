Tulsa officers fatally shoot man at c...

Tulsa officers fatally shoot man at convenience store, sparking protest

Three Oklahoma law enforcement officers fatally shot a black man while trying to pick him up for a mental health issue on Friday, triggering a protest on a city street that prompted dozens of officers in riot gear showing force. Tulsa County sheriff's deputies were attempting to pick up the 29-year-old man near his house, but the man walked away and to a nearby convenience store instead, Tulsa police spokesman Leland Ashley said.

