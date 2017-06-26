Tulsa Man Sentenced To 21 Years For Possession and Distributing Child Pornography
A Tulsa federal court sentenced Clint Tirone Barger to 21 years, plus 10 months in federal prison for possession and distribution of child pornography. Barger was also sentenced 8 years of supervised release after he completes his time, according to Acting United States Attorney Loretta Radford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16)
|11 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|11 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|18
|Mike Lester
|19 hr
|I WIN YOU ARE A L...
|7
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Sun
|Tiffany is a Moron
|18
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|Jun 23
|Funny
|21
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|Jun 23
|Jared Lepley is a...
|7
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Jun 22
|justasking
|317
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC