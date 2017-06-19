Tulsa Man Killed In Mayes County Crash
A 46-year-old Tulsa man is dead in a rollover wreck early Sunday morning, June 25. The single-vehicle wreck took place around 2:30 a.m. in Mayes County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Dockie Kosier was driving westbound on Highway 412 about 2 miles west of Locust Grove when he lost control on a curve, a collision report states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|9 hr
|Tiffany is a Moron
|18
|Mike Lester
|Fri
|Dontlikehimm
|6
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|Jun 23
|Funny
|21
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|Jun 23
|Jared Lepley is a...
|7
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Jun 22
|justasking
|317
|Jim Ogle
|Jun 22
|Kentucky Girl
|1
|Jade Jones murder June 11,2017
|Jun 20
|Pakl57
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC