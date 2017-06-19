Tulsa Man Killed In Mayes County Crash

Tulsa Man Killed In Mayes County Crash

A 46-year-old Tulsa man is dead in a rollover wreck early Sunday morning, June 25. The single-vehicle wreck took place around 2:30 a.m. in Mayes County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Dockie Kosier was driving westbound on Highway 412 about 2 miles west of Locust Grove when he lost control on a curve, a collision report states.

