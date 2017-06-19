Tulsa Man Arrested in 2015 Rape Of Young Girl
Investigators say on Dec. 20, 2015, Michael Scott Cartledge met a girl - whose age is simply identified as under 14 years old - on the Katy trail. He is being held in lieu of about $50,000 on a complaint of first-degree rape by instrumentation of a minor.
