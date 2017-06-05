Tulsa law officers kill man, sparking...

Tulsa law officers kill man, sparking street protest

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Iowa Supreme Court says immigrants living in Iowa without legal permission and who use a stolen identity to get a job cannot be prosecuted by the state for identity theft or forgery. The Iowa Supreme Court says immigrants living in Iowa without legal permission and who use a stolen identity to get a job cannot be prosecuted by the state for identity theft or forgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich 9 hr Infectected 2
Alvin Boss is back hr can kiss my white butte 9 hr Bobbie Huckaby 5
Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only 20 hr Alvie Tank You Ve... 14
News Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh... 22 hr mrcool 2
News Tulsa Police Claim Man Recording Station Violat... Thu tinfoilcreepedout 2
Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother Jun 7 Jamie Dundee 5
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Jun 3 Black Terror 316
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,288 • Total comments across all topics: 281,647,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC