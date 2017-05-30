Tulsa Groups Come Together To Increase Need For Social Justice
The NAACP, Black Lives Matter and members of a Tulsa church came together Thursday in an effort to increase social justice. They say tensions around the city have been high after the Betty Shelby verdict and the 96th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Riots.
