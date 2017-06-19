Tulsa Group To Travel To France For Dedication Of 'Golden Driller' Ride
A small delegation from Tulsa will travel to a French amusement park next week for the dedication of a thrill ride called "The Golden Driller." The park features a western theme and will have a display about Tulsa's Golden Driller, and the history of the oil industry in Oklahoma.
