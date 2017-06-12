Tulsa Fire Department Issues New Rescue Boats
The Tulsa Fire Department is taking on Arkansas River rescues with three new boats. Firefighters started training in the new rescue boats today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|8 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|8
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|8 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|8
|Tulsa Hard Target Season, Its Open
|12 hr
|Boy Bynum
|2
|Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She...
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13)
|16 hr
|Guest
|12
|Tulsa PD, Slow in Speech, Fast On The Draw, Pre...
|17 hr
|All Bull
|1
|Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping...
|Mon
|Dont Think So
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC