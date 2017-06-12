Tulsa Fire Department Issues New Resc...

Tulsa Fire Department Issues New Rescue Boats

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Tulsa Fire Department is taking on Arkansas River rescues with three new boats. Firefighters started training in the new rescue boats today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother 8 hr Jamie Dundee 8
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich 8 hr Jamie Dundee 8
Tulsa Hard Target Season, Its Open 12 hr Boy Bynum 2
News Tulsa Students March For Change After Betty She... 15 hr ThomasA 3
Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13) 16 hr Guest 12
Tulsa PD, Slow in Speech, Fast On The Draw, Pre... 17 hr All Bull 1
Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping... Mon Dont Think So 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC