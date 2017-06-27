Tulsa Fire Chief To Continue Work After Gun Complaint, Mayor Says
The complaint against Tulsa Fire Chief Ray Driskell's issuance of a gun without having a state-required CLEET certification has been resolved, Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement Tuesday. "After hearing an audio recording of the meeting between Chief Driskell and Captain Gillespie, I requested a review by the City Human Resources Department and the City Legal Department," Bynum said in the statement.
