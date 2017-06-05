Tulsa Fire Announces New Emblem For Vehicles
The Tulsa Fire Department unveiled Friday a new emblem on all department vehicles showing support for military and public safety personnel. The emblem displays unity between all public safety workers, and represents firefighters who deliver services to the Tulsa community, according to a news release from Captain Stan May. The emblem displays blue, green, yellow and white which represents 911 Public Safety Communications, Emergency Medical Services, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, the Tulsa Police Department and the United States Armed Forces The emblem will be displayed on more than 100 vehicles operated by the fire department and replaces a former symbol that was placed on vehicles in July 2016.
