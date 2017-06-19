Tulsa Couple Sentenced To 30 Years Fo...

Tulsa Couple Sentenced To 30 Years For Death Of Toddler

Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A mother and her boyfriend have been sentenced to thirty years in prison for the death of a two-year-old boy. 4/24/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Couple Found Guilty Of Child Neglect In Death Of 2-Year-Old Boy The little boy, Michael Rigney, died from injuries in February 2016; prosecutors argued Taylor killed the toddler by kicking him in the head.

