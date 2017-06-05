Tulsa City Council Unanimously Approves 2017-2018 Budget

The $826.8 million budget includes all city funds, operations and capital funding from Improve Our Tulsa and Vision Tulsa while the general fund, used for most core services and operations, is $269.4 million of the total. They said the budget process saw unprecedented cooperation as City leaders worked on budget solutions in a "give-and-take manner to address all issues and concerns."

