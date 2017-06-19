Tulsa Church's Proposed New Sign Stir...

Tulsa Church's Proposed New Sign Stirs Controversy

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Jill Sledge loves to sit on her front porch with her husband at night and look at the neighborhood church across the street. "To sit there, to see the sign on or off, is a bit of a bummer for us," Sledge says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only 11 hr Bobbie Huckaby 20
Jade Jones murder June 11,2017 Tue Pakl57 1
FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o... Jun 19 Listen to Malcolm X 3
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich Jun 19 Tiffany is an Idiot 12
Jared Lepley a Docto? Jun 19 Jared Lepley is a... 6
Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping... Jun 18 Hillary c 4
Use TPD for Security at Tulsa Midnight Basketba... Jun 17 Harlem Globetrotter 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,407 • Total comments across all topics: 281,937,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC