Tulsa BMX facility proposal fails due...

Tulsa BMX facility proposal fails due to Coke contract

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Plans that included $15.2 million from a larger tax renewal package to bring USA BMX to Tulsa has hit a roadblock. The organization planned to move its headquarters to Expo Square, a multi-purpose arena in the Tulsa County Fairgrounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o... 16 hr Listen to Malcolm X 2
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich 23 hr Breakfast at Tiffany 9
Jared Lepley a Docto? 23 hr Jared Lepley is a... 4
McLean Air Duct Coating - EXPOSED Thu GUEST 1
If Only OKC Had TWorld Brain, Tulsa Left at Gas... Thu Turnpike Tolls STILL 1
Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping... Thu Obama a Foreigner 3
Stave whittaker john 3 16 is abuser Wed blessedtosucceed 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Tulsa County was issued at June 17 at 3:00AM CDT

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,046 • Total comments across all topics: 281,820,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC