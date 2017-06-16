Tulsa BMX facility proposal fails due to Coke contract
Plans that included $15.2 million from a larger tax renewal package to bring USA BMX to Tulsa has hit a roadblock. The organization planned to move its headquarters to Expo Square, a multi-purpose arena in the Tulsa County Fairgrounds.
