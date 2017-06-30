TU Students Call On President For Better Sex Assault Education
Days after a University of Tulsa soccer player was charged with raping another student, editors at the school newspaper penned an open letter to the school president. The editors were upset and sad to hear about rape cases on their campus and decided something has to change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|1 hr
|Guest
|25
|Oklahoma receives Real ID extension
|6 hr
|michael
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|21 hr
|Sass
|5
|TPD, High School Cops Runnin Around as Judge Ju...
|Thu
|Sick City Tulsa
|1
|Adultry is a felony, Ok law
|Thu
|Guest
|2
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jun 27
|Real Sunday BusSe...
|15
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16)
|Jun 26
|Jamie Dundee
|14
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC