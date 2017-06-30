TU Students Call On President For Bet...

TU Students Call On President For Better Sex Assault Education

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Days after a University of Tulsa soccer player was charged with raping another student, editors at the school newspaper penned an open letter to the school president. The editors were upset and sad to hear about rape cases on their campus and decided something has to change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) 1 hr Guest 25
News Oklahoma receives Real ID extension 6 hr michael 1
FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o... 21 hr Sass 5
TPD, High School Cops Runnin Around as Judge Ju... Thu Sick City Tulsa 1
Adultry is a felony, Ok law Thu Guest 2
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Jun 27 Real Sunday BusSe... 15
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16) Jun 26 Jamie Dundee 14
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,811 • Total comments across all topics: 282,162,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC