TU research at Tallgrass Prairie Preserve changes oil production, remediation worldwide
White salt crystals on the soil and a T-post where water has receded are evidence of brine-spill damage and erosion. University of Tulsa professor Kerry Sublette talks about a brine spill remediation site with Tallgrass Prairie Preserve Director Bob Hamilton on the preserve Friday, June 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|7 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|Black Terror
|316
|Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1?
|Jun 1
|Bobbie Huckaby
|7
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|Jun 1
|the truth
|11
|Ok Senator Jim In hofe, the real hoax
|Jun 1
|bullmoose
|1
|Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10)
|May 31
|Tina
|91
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|May 30
|test
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC