TPD Sobriety Checkpoint Nets Multiple Arrests, 111 Tickets Issued
A Saturday night sobriety checkpoint resulted in six DUI arrests, 111 citations issued, four drug arrests and one felony warrant arrest, the Tulsa Police Department said. TPD, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office conducted the checkpoint June 24 at 3300 E. Pine Street from 10:30 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. as part of the statewide ENDUI campaign.
