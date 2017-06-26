TPD Sobriety Checkpoint Nets Multiple...

TPD Sobriety Checkpoint Nets Multiple Arrests, 111 Tickets Issued

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A Saturday night sobriety checkpoint resulted in six DUI arrests, 111 citations issued, four drug arrests and one felony warrant arrest, the Tulsa Police Department said. TPD, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office conducted the checkpoint June 24 at 3300 E. Pine Street from 10:30 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. as part of the statewide ENDUI campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16) 5 hr Jamie Dundee 14
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) 5 hr Jamie Dundee 18
Mike Lester 13 hr I WIN YOU ARE A L... 7
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich Sun Tiffany is a Moron 18
Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only Jun 23 Funny 21
Jared Lepley a Docto? Jun 23 Jared Lepley is a... 7
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Jun 22 justasking 317
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,966 • Total comments across all topics: 282,043,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC