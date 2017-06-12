TPD Arrests Man For Kicking Fiance, Trying To Run Children Over
A man is in jail after Tulsa Policesay he kicked his fiance in the stomach and head and then tried to run over five children Saturday night. Police say Richard Marzar was at the Brightwater Apartments near 23rd and Southwest Boulevard when he assaulted his fiance before shoving her into a vehicle.
