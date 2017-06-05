Thieves Steal Century-Old Porch Swing...

Thieves Steal Century-Old Porch Swing From Tulsa Family

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Thieves Steal Century-Old Porch Swing From Tulsa Family - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The thieves worked quickly early Wednesday morning. In a matter of seconds, they swiped the swing, and it was gone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alvin Boss is back hr can kiss my white butte 1 hr Bobbie Huckaby 3
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich 1 hr Jamie Dunee 1
Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only 2 hr Alvie Tank You Ve... 14
News Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh... 4 hr mrcool 2
News Tulsa Police Claim Man Recording Station Violat... 10 hr tinfoilcreepedout 2
Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother Wed Jamie Dundee 5
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Jun 3 Black Terror 316
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC