Theft Of Expensive Eyewear From Tulsa Business Caught On Camera

Frye says employees at their store at 45th and South Harvard remember the two women walking into the store Thursday afternoon and leaving about five minutes later. But it wasn't until an employee noticed frames missing, that Frye reviewed the surveillance video, which he shared with the News On 6. "We suspect they took a Jimmy Choo and a Tom Ford, which are very much luxury brands," said Dan Frye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.