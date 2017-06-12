Theft Of Expensive Eyewear From Tulsa Business Caught On Camera
Frye says employees at their store at 45th and South Harvard remember the two women walking into the store Thursday afternoon and leaving about five minutes later. But it wasn't until an employee noticed frames missing, that Frye reviewed the surveillance video, which he shared with the News On 6. "We suspect they took a Jimmy Choo and a Tom Ford, which are very much luxury brands," said Dan Frye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|4 hr
|Listen to Malcolm X
|2
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|11 hr
|Breakfast at Tiffany
|9
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|11 hr
|Jared Lepley is a...
|4
|McLean Air Duct Coating - EXPOSED
|Thu
|GUEST
|1
|If Only OKC Had TWorld Brain, Tulsa Left at Gas...
|Thu
|Turnpike Tolls STILL
|1
|Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping...
|Thu
|Obama a Foreigner
|3
|Stave whittaker john 3 16 is abuser
|Wed
|blessedtosucceed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC