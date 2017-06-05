Symbolic Support For Law Enforcement ...

Symbolic Support For Law Enforcement From Tulsa Fire Trucks

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Symbolic Support For Law Enforcement Removed From Tulsa Fire Tru - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com TFD added the stripe after the Dallas police shooting as a symbol of solidarity with law enforcement, but Driskell said he's following his heart and taking the stripes off. "It hit me in my heart that this was the right thing to do for the City of Tulsa and for the citizens," Chief Ray Driskell said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother 3 hr Bauxauf Ahmet 4
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Jun 3 Black Terror 316
Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1? Jun 1 Bobbie Huckaby 7
Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only Jun 1 the truth 11
Ok Senator Jim In hofe, the real hoax Jun 1 bullmoose 1
News Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10) May 31 Tina 91
Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv... May 30 test 4
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,176 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC