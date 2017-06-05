Symbolic Support For Law Enforcement From Tulsa Fire Trucks
Symbolic Support For Law Enforcement Removed From Tulsa Fire Tru - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com TFD added the stripe after the Dallas police shooting as a symbol of solidarity with law enforcement, but Driskell said he's following his heart and taking the stripes off. "It hit me in my heart that this was the right thing to do for the City of Tulsa and for the citizens," Chief Ray Driskell said.
