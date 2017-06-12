Storms Bring Cooler Air To NE Oklahoma
Some strong storms and a much-needed break from the nasty heat are the weather's gift to dad today for Father's Day! Scattered storms will continue across portions of eastern Oklahoma through the morning. A few could still become strong to severe, with large hail and damaging winds possible.
