Storms Bring Cooler Air To NE Oklahoma

Some strong storms and a much-needed break from the nasty heat are the weather's gift to dad today for Father's Day! Scattered storms will continue across portions of eastern Oklahoma through the morning. A few could still become strong to severe, with large hail and damaging winds possible.

