Store Clerk Helps Police Arrest Tulsa Robbery Suspect
Tulsa Police arrested one man and are looking for another in connection to two robberies. William Henry Fox III was booked on complaints of robbery by force, felony larceny of merchandise and felony DUI 7th offense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulsa Hard Target Season, Its Open
|5 hr
|Terrible Tulsa
|1
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|10 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|5
|Classic Uncle Tom Leland Ashley Spokesman, Got ...
|11 hr
|TakeCourageMan
|1
|Review: Oklahoma Men's Clinic
|12 hr
|jayjayjohn314
|3
|trump doin away with welfare
|14 hr
|Taxpayer
|2
|Tulsa Police Claim Man Recording Station Violat...
|Sat
|Mr Happy Is Happy...
|7
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC