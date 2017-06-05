Store Clerk Helps Police Arrest Tulsa...

Store Clerk Helps Police Arrest Tulsa Robbery Suspect

Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tulsa Police arrested one man and are looking for another in connection to two robberies. William Henry Fox III was booked on complaints of robbery by force, felony larceny of merchandise and felony DUI 7th offense.

