Stabbing Threat Over A Dollar, Leads To Tulsa Man's Arrest
Police arrested a 42-year-old man they say threatened to stab another man during a robbery at a Tulsa Walmart late Wednesday. The victim told officers a man, who was identified as John Todd, demanded a dollar, then pulled out a knife and said he'd stab him if the victim didn't give it to him.
