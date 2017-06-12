Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 8:28AM CDT expiring June...
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|10 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|10
|Use TPD for Security at Tulsa Midnight Basketba...
|16 hr
|Harlem Globetrotter
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|Fri
|Listen to Malcolm X
|2
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Fri
|Breakfast at Tiffany
|9
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|Fri
|Jared Lepley is a...
|4
|McLean Air Duct Coating - EXPOSED
|Jun 15
|GUEST
|1
|If Only OKC Had TWorld Brain, Tulsa Left at Gas...
|Jun 15
|Turnpike Tolls STILL
|1
