Sheriff: Fatal Shooting Of Tulsa Man Addresses 'Bigger Issue'
Tulsa County sheriff's deputies knew Joshua Barre long before he was killed Friday after he walked into a convenience store armed with two knives. Sheriff Vic Regalado says Friday's shooting marks the first deadly force encounter the Mental Health Unit has ever been involved in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|15 hr
|Bobbie Huckaby
|7
|Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping...
|17 hr
|Dont Think So
|1
|Tulsa Police Claim Man Recording Station Violat...
|20 hr
|Nasty Boy Alvin Boss
|9
|Tulsa Hard Target Season, Its Open
|Sun
|Terrible Tulsa
|1
|Classic Uncle Tom Leland Ashley Spokesman, Got ...
|Sun
|TakeCourageMan
|1
|Review: Oklahoma Men's Clinic
|Sun
|jayjayjohn314
|3
|trump doin away with welfare
|Sun
|Taxpayer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC