Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton Recorded Berating Tulsa Officer
Tulsa Police officer Craig Heatherly says he was near 11th and 145th East Avenue when he spotted a possible shooting suspect's car and he pulled it over. So, he flagged down a Rogers County Sheriff's Deputy car for help but it just drove past, ignoring him.
