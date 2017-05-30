Road Rage, Wrecks Lead To More Tickets On Jenks Highway
Jenks Police say they're seeing more wrecks, and more road rage, on Highway 75 and they blame it on the construction. Drivers on Highway 75 are getting fed up with construction and bumper-to-bumper traffic, tacking on significant time to their morning and evening commutes.
