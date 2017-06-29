Rain Causes Flooding For Some Tulsa Businesses
Despite the chance of rain going into the holiday weekend, businesses along Lake Hudson hope they'll see big crowds. They need to catch a break after flooding left properties under water and kept many visitors away for much of the spring.
