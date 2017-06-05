QuikTrip Reacts Following String Of Tulsa Store Armed Robberies
QuikTrip spokesperson Mike Thornbrugh says it's not just their store's problem, but a problem happening across the community. "The PD will get these people very quickly and they're the ones that commit 3,4,5,6 crimes and they're out and they're doing it over and over again," said Mike Thornbrugh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Sat
|Black Terror
|316
|Tulsa Has No Black Leaders, Can You Name 1?
|Jun 1
|Bobbie Huckaby
|7
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|Jun 1
|the truth
|11
|Ok Senator Jim In hofe, the real hoax
|Jun 1
|bullmoose
|1
|Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10)
|May 31
|Tina
|91
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|May 30
|test
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC