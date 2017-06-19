Power Line Sparks Brush Fire In Tulsa

Power Line Sparks Brush Fire In Tulsa

A fire ignited behind Mr. Lucky's Pub and Grill on 41st and Memorial. Tulsa firefighters say the fire started when a power line hanging from a power pole swept across some brush.

