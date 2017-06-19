Power Line Sparks Brush Fire In Tulsa
A fire ignited behind Mr. Lucky's Pub and Grill on 41st and Memorial. Tulsa firefighters say the fire started when a power line hanging from a power pole swept across some brush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|4 hr
|Tiffany is a Moron
|18
|Mike Lester
|Fri
|Dontlikehimm
|6
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|Fri
|Funny
|21
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|Fri
|Jared Lepley is a...
|7
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Jun 22
|justasking
|317
|Jim Ogle
|Jun 22
|Kentucky Girl
|1
|Jade Jones murder June 11,2017
|Jun 20
|Pakl57
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC