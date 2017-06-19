Police Stress Opioid Dangers After McAlester Man's Death
Police Stress Opioid Dangers After McAlester Man's Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Captain Don Hass with McAlester Police said the opioid epidemic in the city is growing, and it's something everyone, including parents, need to pay attention to. Captain Don Hass with McAlester Police said the opioid epidemic in the city is growing, and it's something everyone, including parents, need to pay attention to.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jade Jones murder June 11,2017
|Tue
|Pakl57
|1
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|Mon
|Listen to Malcolm X
|3
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Mon
|Tiffany is an Idiot
|12
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|Mon
|Jared Lepley is a...
|6
|Barack Big Bold Brave, Where Is He Now, Helping...
|Jun 18
|Hillary c
|4
|Amber Rene Davis: Horrible Mother
|Jun 17
|Jamie Dundee
|10
|Use TPD for Security at Tulsa Midnight Basketba...
|Jun 17
|Harlem Globetrotter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC