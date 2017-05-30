Police Officer Shoots, Kill Man Who Pulled Gun During Tulsa Foot Chase
Police say an officer shot and killed a man who pulled a gun on officers during a foot chase late Friday in east Tulsa. They say the unidentified man matched the description of a man who had allegedly shot another person at a motel nearby.
