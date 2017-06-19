Police Investigate Child Neglect Case, After Finding Children Trapped In Tulsa Home
Officers said someone called police after spotting a little boy riding his bike alone in the neighborhood near East 25th Street South and Garnett. Police took the boy back to the home and that is when a young girl came outside and told the officer, their parents were not at home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Fri
|Bad4Good
|16
|Mike Lester
|Fri
|Dontlikehimm
|6
|Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only
|Fri
|Funny
|21
|Jared Lepley a Docto?
|Fri
|Jared Lepley is a...
|7
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Jun 22
|justasking
|317
|Jim Ogle
|Jun 22
|Kentucky Girl
|1
|Jade Jones murder June 11,2017
|Jun 20
|Pakl57
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC